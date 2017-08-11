Obituaries 11-8-2017

Sarah Hall

MARQUETTE— Sarah E. Hall, age 37, of Iron River, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Visitation was held on Nov. 6 at the Grace Covenant Church of Iron River. A memorial service followed at 11 a.m. Pastor James Swanson II officiated. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Jacqueline Mianecki

IRON RIVER— Jacqueline M. Mianecki, age 89, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at her home.Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Deacon Robert Kostka to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Lee Applin

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Lee Thomas Applin passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2017. He was born Oct. 13, 1956. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He is preceded in death by his father Jay Lee Applin and mother Judith Applin (Ferm). He will be missed by younger brothers Tom (Toni), Jerry and Scott. He was a loving uncle to Jared, Cody, Dylan, MeKena and Delayne.

Marvin Wodzinski

CRYSTAL FALLS— Marvin F. “Woody” Wodzinski, age 77, of Iron River, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 9-11 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Swanson II to officiate. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites during the visitation. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Theresa Stanchina

CRYSTAL FALLS— Theresa “Tresa” H. Stanchina, age 96, of Caspian, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 9, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services follow at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Caspian, with Rev. Jeffery Kurtz to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. The Ladies of St. Ann’s Society will form an honor guard at the service. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.