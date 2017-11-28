Obituaries 11-29-2017

Louise Markin

HOWARD, Wis.— Louise M. Markin, 97, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Family and friends called at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howard, on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Father Scott Valentyn officiated. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

Floyd Elwood Stapleton

IRON RIVER— Floyd Elwood Stapleton, age 94, of Alvin, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Little White Church in Alvin. Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Darrell to officiate. Internment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Alvin, Wis.

Evelyn Larson

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Evelyn June Larson, 89, of Louisville, Ky., and longtime Negaunee Township resident, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22, 2017, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Negaunee. Burial will be in the Negaunee Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends for one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday, and also at a luncheon in the church fellowship hall immediately following graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Evelyn’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Evelyn’s memorial page may be viewed at koskeyfuneralhome.com.