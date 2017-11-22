Obituaries 11-22-2017

Ruth Kellogg

IRON RIVER—Ruth J. Kellogg, 67, of Crystal Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Aspirus Hospital in Iron River. In accordance with Ruth’s wishes, private family services will be held. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Marguerite Bernhardt

KAUKAUNA, Wis.— Marguerite (“Mag”) Bernhardt passed away at Oakridge Gardens Nursing center on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. There will be a celebration of Mag’s life in the summer in Iron River. Boettcher Family Funeral Home, Kaukauna, is assisting the family. (920)-766-2099 www.boettcherfamilyfuneral.com.

Robert Anderson

MARQUETTE— Robert Alvin Anderson, 53, of Iron River, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2017 near Marquette, during one of his many adventures. Bob’s Memorial Service will be Saturday, Nov. 25, at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., the service at 11 a.m., and a luncheon to follow. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Lorraine Groth

CRYSTAL FALLS— Lorraine J. Groth, age 91, Iron River, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Grace Covenant Church with Pastor James Swanson II to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Gertrude Kurtz

CRYSTAL FALLS—Gertrude Florence Kurtz, 93, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the Iron County Medical Care Facility, Crystal Falls.Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Iron River. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Herbert Voelker

SEMINOLE, Fla.—Herbert E. Voelker, 91, died Nov. 5, 2017. Arrangements were made under the direction of Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, 727-391-0131.www.gardensanctuaryfuneral.com.