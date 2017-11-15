Obituaries 11-15-2017

Nancy Bastianello

GREEN BAY, Wis.— Nancy J. Bastianello, age 84, of Iron River, passed away on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9-10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the St. Agnes Catholic Church with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. The Rosary Sodality will form an honor guard at the service. Pallbearers will be Joshua Bastianello, Jerod Bastianello, Matthew Gevaert, Albert Gasperini, Brian Keliin, and Matt Epkey. Honorary pallbearer will be Dale Keliin. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, Iron River. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Alice Lofgren

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.— Alice J. Lofgren, 89, of the village of Lake Hallie, joined her Lord and loved ones in Heaven on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave, Chippewa Falls with Rev. Charles Yunghans officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire. Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Visit pedersonvolker.com to express online condolences.

Geraldine Albiero

CRYSTAL FALLS— Geraldine “Geri” A. Albiero, God’s good and faithful servant, 93, passed away at home in the peace of our Lord on Nov. 8, 2017. The visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Crystal Falls. Fr. Daniel Malone will offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

John Long

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis.— John “Jack” A. Long, age 91, formerly of Crystal Falls, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Black River Memorial Hospital. Visitation was held Nov. 10 at Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls. There was Masonic Rites concluding the evening’s visitation. Buswell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rosalie Bastianelli

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Rosalie J. Bastianelli, 87, of Carmel, Ind., died Oct. 23, 2017. One of Rose & Dom’s most treasured family traditions over the past 13 years has been Family Dinner every Sunday at daughter Ann’s house.