Obituaries 11-1-2017

Theodore Ivey

ROCHESTER, Minn.—Theodore “Ted” H. Ivey, 75, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. A celebration of his life will be in the summer.

Jean Ann Quarford

MENASHA, Wis.— Jean Ann Elizabeth Quarford, age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. A funeral service for Jean Ann was held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Menasha’s Westgor Funeral Home. Entombment was alongside Gerald at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah, Wis. Online Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

Oliver J. Beaudoin

TOMAHAWK, Wis.— Oliver J. “Jack” Beaudoin, age 92, passed away on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at Riverview Health Services under the care of Aseracare Hospice. A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Generations Funeral Home. The Prayer Service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view Jack’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com Waukesha services will be held the following week.

Ann Martini

IRON RIVER— Ann Martini, age 102, of Caspian, passed away Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at the Iron River Care Center. She was born Feb. 15, 1915 in Caspian, the daughter of the late Tresillo and Mary Fochesato. A private family service will be held in her memory, at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Joseph Lambert Jr.

IRON RIVER— Joseph A. Lambert, Jr., age 80, passed away Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. The West Side Veterans will accord Military Rites at the service. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com

Chester Kusmitch

CRYSTAL FALLS—Chester “Chet” S. Kusmitch, 80, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at his home. Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls. Funeral Mass took place at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Crystal Falls. Rev. Fr. Daniel Malone officiated. Burial was in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Crystal Falls. The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home, Crystal Falls, www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.

Benny Brickman

IRON RIVER— Benny Lyle Brickman passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2017, while working in the woods doing what he loved. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Nash Funeral Home of Crystal Falls. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church in Caspian. Private burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery at a later date. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.com.

Eugene Leppiaho

MARQUETTE— Eugene L. Leppiaho 76, of Crystal Falls, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Marquette General Hospital. The Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m. at the Nash Funeral Home in Crystal Falls. The Eastside Veterans will conduct Pass in Review honors at 1:15 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Michael Laakko will officiate. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Crystal Falls. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.com.

Elroy Raduechel

CRYSTAL FALLS— Elroy Walter John Raduechel, 91, went to his Lord’s home on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. The Eastside Veterans Council will conduct a Pass-In-Review prior to the service. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.