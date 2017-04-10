Obituaries 10-4-2017

Grace Hall

COLFAX, Wis.—Grace Claire Hall, 76, died on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at her room in the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral mass was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie on Thursday, Sept. 28. Fr. James Kurzynski offered the Mass of Christian Burial. Grace requested no visitation.

Verna McIntosh

IRON RIVER—Verna McIntosh, 91, formerly of Eagle River, Wis. and Milwaukee, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at the Iron River Care Center. Funeral service was held at Monday, Oct. 2, at the Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home in Eagle River. Visitation was held prior to services. Burial at the Alvin Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Alvin Town Hall. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home of Eagle River, gaffney-busha.com.

Jeannette Vassar

GORHAM, Maine—Jeannette Belle (Sabo) Vassar, 86, passed away Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by her family. A celebration of Jeannette’s life will be held in the spring of 2018. She was laid to rest Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. To express condolences or to participate in Jeannette’s online tribute please visit www.dolbyfuneralchapels.com.

Dorothy Andersson

NAPLES, Fla.—Dorothy V. (Boden) Andersson, 99, passed away on July 29, 2017. Graveside services will be held at the Stambaugh Cemetery on Oct. 28 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Mike Laakko of the First Lutheran Church of Iron River will officiate.

Adam Scarlassara

CRYSTAL FALLS—Adam C Scarlassara, 39, passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at his home. Adam was born on Oct. 26, 1977, in Iron River. He grew up in this area and was a 1996 graduate of Forest Park high school. Following his graduation, he served in the United States Army. He loved to cook and was employed as a chef for several restaurants. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 6, from 10-11 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Crystal Falls. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Rev. Micheal Laakko will officiate. The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Lorraine Dillon

MINNETONKA, Minn.—Lorraine H. Dillon, 95, passed away on Sept. 16, 2017. Born to Lillian and Edwin Galbraith and grew up in Crystal Falls. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, Sept. 23, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in Minnetonka, with visitation prior to Mass. Luncheon followed. Private family interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials preferred to Lewy Body Dementia Association or IHM Church. Washburn-McReavy.com Strobeck Johnson 952-938-9020

Alvin Gendron

PALM BAY, Fla.—Alvin J. Gendron, 87, formerly of Iron River, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Fla. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services will follow at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Gregory Veneklase to offer the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Iron River with the Michigan Army National Honor Guard to accord Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.

Leo Gurchinoff

IRON RIVER—Leo Gurchinoff, 88, passed away Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital. Visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 2, at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Funeral services followed with Deacon Robert Kostka officiating. Interment was in Lakeview Cemetery in Alvin, Wis. with the West Side Veterans according Military Rites at the graveside. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com.