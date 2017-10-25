Obituaries 10-25-2017

Betty Jean Lindbeck

CRYSTAL FALLS—Jean Lindbeck, age 87, of Iron River, passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Grace Covenant Church. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Trevor James and Pastor James Swanson II to officiate. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhhomeir.com.

Catherine Gill

IRON RIVER— Catherine Gill, 86, of Amasa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at Aspirus Hospital in Iron River. Visitation will be on Friday, Oct. 27, from 9-11 a.m. at the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.The family has entrusted the Nash Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Crystal Falls with the arrangements, www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Frank Marinoff

CRYSTAL FALLS—Frank E. Marinoff, 72, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at his home. Private family services are being held. Condolences to the family of Frank Marinoff may be expressed online at www.nashfuneralhome.net.

Donald D. Martin

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Donald D. “Don” Martin, 67, died on Oct. 15, 2017. A memorial service was held at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, Friday, Oct. 20. Rev. Scott Malme officiated. Malcore Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. www.malcorefuneralhome.com

Jan Hackett

MARQUETTE—Jan M. Hackett, age 60, of Iron River, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 at the UP Health System in Marquette. She valiantly battled leukemia and further complications for the last 17 years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. Memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be in Stambaugh Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River, www.jacobsfuneralhomeir.com