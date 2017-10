Jean Scheibe

CASPIAN— Jean Esther (Hanninen) Scheibe, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a short battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at the Rosehill Cemetery in Beechwood, on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.honorone.com (Buettgen Funeral Home).