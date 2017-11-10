Obituaries 10-11-2017

Ruth Johnson

Ruth Ann Johnson, 98, of Escanaba, formerly of Bark River, passed away Friday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2017 at Christian Park Healthcare Center in Escanaba. Visitation and funeral services were held Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Escanaba with Rev. Elise Low Edwardson officiating. A luncheon was served afterward in the Central United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Escanaba. Burial took place in Lakeview Cemetery.

Gail Zimmerman

Gail Patricia Zimmerman, passed away on Friday Sept. 22 at Helen Newberry Joy Hospital. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the American Legion Post #74 Warren Room in Newberry on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2-4 p.m.

Ron Melze

EAGLE RIVER, Wis.— The Northwoods lost an admirer on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Ronald Edward Melze of Eagle River passed away quietly with his beloved niece and sister at his bedside. “Uncle Ron”, as he was fondly referred to by his family and friends, was a kind, generous man. A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Lisa and Luke Curnow’s home, 120 Elm Grove Ln., Crystal Falls, Saturday, Nov. 4, 3-6 p.m.

Lillian Salonen

Lillian Viola Salonen, age 95, of Iron River, passed away Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at the Jacobs Funeral Home of Iron River. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Stambaugh, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Michael Laakko to officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery.