No surprises in Aug. 8 election

IRON RIVER—There were no surprises when Iron County voters decided several ballot proposals on Aug. 8.

All were renewals of existing millages, and all of them passed easily.

The only county-wide ballot issue was whether to renew the 0.27-mill levy for funding senior centers in Iron County. It got 84 percent support from voters, with 770 yes and 142 no.

The proposal is for four years, 2017 through 2020. The old levy expired in 2016.

The remaining issues were millage votes in three townships.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.