WIC sinking fund on May 2 ballot

IRON RIVER—On May 2, voters in the West Iron County School District will be asked to support a sinking fund millage renewal. At the last regularly scheduled meeting of the school board before the election, Superintendent Chris Thomson opened his administrator’s report with a short appeal to support the district’s renewal.

“I am a firm believer that this is the most efficient use of taxpayer money we have” Thomson said April 18. “This gives us (funds) to dispose of on our district upgrades, our district needs, whether it be carpeting, hallways, roofs, parking lot, boilers, whatever is approvable … in a way to keep our schools updated from an infrastructure standpoint,

“I’ll be sending out a letter as a reminder of the vote and identifying the sinking fund facts and that we appreciate support for that.”

The district is asking for 0.85 mills for 10 years, which will bring in approximately $223,000. The last sinking fund millage was for 0.4447 mills, approved by the voters in 2002. That sinking fund will expire in December and will end with the tax collection this summer.

Thomson said the reason for the additional millage in the request is due to the increase in costs for the type of projects the sinking fund covers.

“The reason for that again is we are finding that most of our projects that we see cross our door now are in that $200,000 to $225,000 range.”

In the past, the sinking fund has paid for such projects as the boiler replacement at Stambaugh Elementary School in fiscal year 2011-12, the remodel of the conference and locker rooms at Stambaugh Elementary in 2013-14, the student pick-up/drop-off project in 2014-15 and the Stambaugh Elementary bathroom project in 2015-16.

