WIC school board extends contract with power broker

IRON RIVER—In a time of rising power costs for most U.P. residents, the West Iron County school district has saved about $42,000 since 2013 because it has been purchasing power at a locked-in rate from Integrys Energy Group.

Expect those savings to continue for the next four years. During its Feb. 21 regular meeting, the School Board voted unanimously to approve a new four-year contract that locks in its current rates.

West Iron County first started buying power from Integrys in 2013. “We save lots of money,” Business Manager Amber Laturi said. The savings of $42,000 are combined from both school buildings.

Superintendent Chris Thomson said a company official recent contacted the district about extending its contract for four years—but it had to decide immediately.

“Having dealt with her for the last four, five years,” said Thomson, “she hasn’t steered us wrong. So I’m comfortable signing up with her for another four years.”

The company official has also changed rates in mid-contract when it helps the district, Thomson added, “so she’s had our best interests” in mind.

Integrys was acquired by WEC Energy Group of Milwaukee in 2015. Last summer, WEC Energy Group announced plans to build new natural gas-fired power plants in Marquette County and Baraga County, with construction to start by early 2018 and operations to begin in 2019.

After the new plants are in operation, the coal-powered Presque Isle power plant in Marquette will be shut down

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.