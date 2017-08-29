WIC contends with late staff changes

IRON RIVER—Ideally, a school system would have its teaching staff in place far in advance of the opening of the new school year. The last few weeks have not been ideal for the West Iron County Public School District.

With some late resignations, WIC school administrators have had to adjust on the fly in recent days, though the open positions were posted and interviews began to be scheduled in June. Even a first-grade position, which was filled last month, suddenly opened again when the new hire resigned after she obtained a position closer to her home.

The scramble went right down to the wire, as the district held a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 25, to hire a high-school math teacher, three days before the first day on Monday. Heading into the first week of classes, the district still had one position unfilled, a middle school physical education position that opened when Joby Sullivan accepted a job with the Norway-Vulcan Area School District. Sullivan was also on the football staff and was going to be the new boys junior varsity basketball coach this winter.

At its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 15, the WIC School Board voted to hire the following teachers:

--Kristin Bristol as a first-grade teacher. Bristol is from the Lansing-area with several years of experience.

