WIC board OKs admin contracts

IRON RIVER—The West Iron County School District will have the same administrators for at least the next three years after the school board voted to approve the contracts of Superintendent Chris Thomson, high school-middle school Principal Mike Berutti, elementary school Principal Michelle Thomson and business manager Amber Laturi at the board’s regular monthly meeting on June 27.

Chris Thomson’s contract will run through 2021, while the other three will run through 2020.

The board voted in favor of all the contracts with ayes from Board President Roy Polich, Faye Atanasoff, Ryan Meske, Gary Pisoni, Marla Shamion and Ian Gill. Dennis Tousignant was the dissenting vote in each motion to approve.

The contracts were reviewed by the board’s personnel committee and contained no major changes.

The first contract up for discussion and vote was that of Chris Thomson. During the discussion, Tousignant voiced his disagreements.

“I personally see no reason for multiple years,” Tousignant said to Thomson. “I don’t think you’re going anywhere, and I’m not trying to entice you to come here from somewhere else. And in the context of the language in your contract, this says, the contract is subject to termination by the board at any time for reasons that are not arbitrary or capricious.

