Where’s the salt? Road Commission wonders

IRON RIVER—It looks like winter is arriving before the state of Michigan expected it to. Iron County’s Road Commission is ready with its supply of material for sand trucks to combat slippery roads—but where is the road salt?

The tardy arrival of salt supplies from the state was a major topic during the Iron County Road Commission’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.

The county road office gets its sand supplies locally, but road salt comes from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The MDOT deliveries are far behind schedule. With January-like cold and snow making the roads nasty in early November, road officials were getting antsy.

“All our sand is in,” Superintendent Doug Tomasoski told the commissioners at the Nov. 7 meeting. “We don’t have salt. There’s a couple of shaker-fulls out in each of the garages.”

Tomasoski said the state of Michigan is late in some of its contracts. In past years, Iron County’s salt has come from Escanaba, but this winter it apparently is coming from Houghton.

He noted that a couple of truckloads were delivered for the previous weekend, just in time for a weekend round of flurries. “But we still have not have heard word as to when our full shipments are coming.

