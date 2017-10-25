West Iron considering college tours for junior

IRON RIVER—For years, juniors from many U.P. schools have taken school-arranged trips downstate to check out prospective colleges.

West Iron County is not one of them, but that could change as soon as this spring. At the school board’s Oct. 17 regular meeting, Mike Berutti, middle/high school principal, said he has been fielding many questions about tours of universities and vocational schools.

Kingsford sends its students on tours, he said, and Iron Mountain and Norway students travel together. So do Forest Park and North Dickinson, and Berutti said he has been asked that West Iron students get the same opportunity.

So far, Berutti said, he has put out feelers for a three-day tour in April. Potential visits are to Grand Valley, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Albion College, Michigan State and a vocational school near Lansing. College tours usually take place in spring.

“We know this is going to be a pretty good price tag,” the principal continued. “What the kids would do is raise the money to pay for this. We do not want it to be where the school board has to pay general fund money.”

But the trip could be important, Berutti continued. “A lot of our families are not taking their children to show them what’s out there. I would say we have some kids that have not crossed the [Mackinac] bridge.

“We’re hoping that maybe it will open the eyes to see that there’s things outside the Upper Peninsula.” The colleges and universities in the U.P., he said, are close enough for family-planned visits.

Right now, Berutti said he is checking into related issues like costs, buses, chaperones and the criteria that other schools use to decide who can go. There are 62 students in West Iron’s junior class.

