Voters OK WIC sink fund, IR Twp. millage

IRON RIVER—The West Iron County school district will keep its sinking fund for another 10 years, and Iron River Township is getting its operating millage back.

That was the result of the May 2 election in Iron County. The sinking fund and the Iron River Township millage were the only issues on the ballot.

The sinking fund (a half mill for 15 years) was first approved by West Iron voters in 2002. Headlee rollbacks have reduced the levy to 0.4447 mills since then.

With the levy to pay off the high school bonds about to end, West Iron school officials asked voters for an increase to 0.85 mills for 10 years (2017 through 2026). The request got 65 percent support from voters throughout the district.

The final totals were 467 yes and 256 no. It won majority support in all but one of the nine precincts.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.