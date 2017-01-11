Two IR residents remain missing

MARQUETTE—A pair of Iron River residents are still missing after reportedly being swept off the Black Rocks at Presque Isle Park in Marquette on Oct. 24.

According to a press release from the Marquette Police Department, 53-year-old Robert Anderson and 37-year-old Sarah Hall are believed to have been swept off the rocks by the high waves that blasted the Lake Superior shoreline last week. The Marquette Police and Fire departments, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search on Oct. 24 but were unable to locate the missing pair.

The MPD reported that it received multiple calls reporting a male and a female being possibly swept into the lake around 1:35 p.m. The Mining Journal (Marquette) reported that a Coast Guard helicopter joined the search for three hours before conditions became too dangerous to continue.

The search has changed from a rescue to a recovery mission, according to Capt. Michael Kohler, of the MPD.

“If anybody had gotten into the water and stayed in the water for this period of time, you are looking at more of a recovery mission than a rescue,” Kohler told WLUC-TV on Oct. 25.

WLUC-TV also reported that an eyewitness saw Anderson and Hall in the water, but he was unable to help them.

“I looked down and saw them in the water and they were still alive, but not struggling,” Tim Case told WLUC-TV. “You just could not get into the water to help them, which was the frustrating aspect, not being able to help those people.”

Another witness told MLive that the man had been securing a nylon rope around his waist just before he and the woman were swept into the water. The witness said the man was at the park taking pictures of the waves, as were several other people.

A fierce storm that included 25-foot waves crashed into the Marquette area on the day of the incident. Authorities had closed the park earlier in the day because of the dangerous conditions, which left area roads flooded and power lines

down.

Gale warnings continued throughout the week all along the Lake Superior shoreline. The Mining Journal reported wind gusts of 49 mph at the National Weather Service in Negaunee Township on Oct. 24. According to a news release from Northern Michigan University, monitoring buoys owned by the university at Granite Island and Munising, as well as the Stannard Rock weather station, recorded record-setting 28.8-foot wave heights and hurricane-force wind gusts of up to 77 mph during the storm.

A record 2.27 inches of rain fell in Marquette County on Oct. 24, more than twice the previous record on that date in 1967, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the MPD, the incident remains under investigation with search efforts continuing. Poor weather and dangerous conditions have continued to delay search efforts.