Township, senior center issues on Aug. 8 ballot

CRYSTAL FALLS—Renewed funding for senior centers will be the only county-wide issue on the ballot when Iron County voters take part in the election scheduled next Tuesday, Aug. 8.

There will also be ballot proposals in three townships: two in Mastodon Township and one each in Bates and Hematite townships. All the township proposals are renewals of the current levy.

All registered voters living in Iron County are eligible to cast ballots. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Senior centers: The county-wide proposal asks voters to renew the 0.27-mill levy for funding senior centers in Iron County. The proposal is for four years, 2017 through 2020. The old levy expired in 2016.

The proposal would raise $133,396 in its first year. Of that amount, $10,000 would go to each of the county’s senior centers.

The remaining funds would be split up among the senior centers according to the number of people 60 and older who were counted in each city, township and village during the 2010 census.

Bates Township: Bates voters will decide whether to renew the township road repair millage that was last approved in 2014.

The proposal asks for two mills “for township road improvements, repair and maintenance.” The levy is for four years, 2018 through 2021, and would raise $100,454 in its first year.

Hematite Township: The Hematite Township proposal asks voters to approve a renewal of the township’s five-mill levy “for general township purposes.”

The renewal is for five years, 2018 through 2022. The proposal would raise $87,477 in its first year.

Mastodon Township: Township voters will decide on both general operations millage and road improvement millage. Both are renewals.

The two proposals have a lot in common. Both the general operations millage and the road millage proposals ask voters to approve 1.5 mills (a total of three mills). Each proposal is for four years, 2018 through 2021, and each would raise $109,808 in its first year.