Thayer answers Frizzo lawsuit

IRON RIVER—The lawsuit that former Iron River chief of police Laura Frizzo filed March 3 may list both the city and manager David Thayer as defendants, but to Thayer the filing is personal.

“I’m the named party,” Thayer said in a March 10 interview with the Reporter. “I’m being sued. It’s Frizzo vs. Thayer. And I take that serious.”

Make no mistake, the lines have been drawn in the sand.

Frizzo, who was fired on Dec. 9, 2016, is suing the city and Thayer for violations of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, retaliation in violation of the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and violation of the Open Meetings Act. The lawsuit, filed by Morgan & Meyers PLC of Dearborn in Iron County Circuit Court, alleges, in part, that the defendants:

