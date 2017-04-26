Tardy spring delays road work

IRON RIVER—If you think you’re getting impatient at the leisurely transition from winter to spring, imagine how the Iron County Road Commission must feel.

Sleet or graupel or something similarly winterlike rattled against the windows as the Road Commission held its delayed April 20 regular meeting. The agenda topics had to do with summer projects, but one glance out the window reminded one and all that summer’s not here yet.

On April 9 and 10, Iron County and most of the western U.P. had to deal with a 1-2 punch. First, strong straight-line winds as a line of thunderstorms blew through, downing trees, drenching many areas and flushing loose gravel and dirt around.

Second, less than 24 hours later, an unexpectedly strong spring snow storm struck, leaving 8 to 10 inches of wet whiteness around parts of the county.

“We got nailed twice,” Commissioner Ernest Schmidt said to the crewmen attending the meeting. “Two days in a row. You guys got those trees cut up so the power company could get in there, pick up the lines, put them back up, replace poles.

“And then boom—here comes the snow! You had to do it all over again. Open the roads the power company didn’t finish—they finally finished. Good job, guys!”

Superintendent Doug Tomasoski reported on a timber sale being planned in a storm-damaged area along Bates-Amasa Road. The DNR was already working on

