Supervisor won’t back off M-69 bridge complaints

IRON RIVER—Mansfield Township Supervisor Richard Dryjanski shows no signs of giving up his efforts to have something done to improve the M-69 bridge near the Michi-Aho Resort.

During the Road Commission’s June 13 regular meeting, Dryjanski reported on his recent visit to Mike Premo at the MDOT office in Crystal Falls. Dryjanski has been pushing to have repairs done on the bridge, which, he states, some township residents drive out of their way to avoid.

“It’s not the [state] list for the next five years,” he said, “and it’s not on the 10-year list, either.” The bridge was built in 1931, over 80 years ago. Since pictures taken in 2012, “There’s a 50 percent increase on the top of the bridge where the rebar is showing.”

Dryjanski said trappers have told him that “a piece of concrete is coming out from underneath that bridge.” As he left the MDOT office, Dryjan-

ski said he told the officials, “If I was in your position, I would rather be safe than sorry.”

Tom Lesandrini, Crystal Falls Township supervisor, said the bridge’s deck is fine, “but the rails are bad—the metal guardrails in front of the barrier. They’re all deteriorated.”

Mark Tousignant, Road Commission attorney, backed up Dryjanski’s concerns. “I go over that bridge twice every weekend in the summer,” Tousignant said. “It’s scary!”

Tousignant suggested that Dryjanski get a copy of the actual report from the engineers who inspect the bridge every two years. The engineers may have mentioned the condition of the railings in their report.

“Get the report without being filtered by MDOT,” the attorney said. “Then use that report to go forward and maybe seek some political assistance in getting that bridge on somebody’s list.”

Road Commission Superintendent Doug Tomasoski said under the nationwide National Bridge Inspection System program, inspectors check about 60 items on a bridge and give an overall rating.

According to inspectors, Tomasoski said, the bridge is functionally obsolete, “which means it’s old, it’s dated and it

wouldn’t be allowed to be built today because of the guidelines on widths of lanes, guardrails.”

