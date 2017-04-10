Home

Start of Rankin trial moved to Dec. 4

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 08:51 Ironcounty1
Jerry DeRoche

CRYSTAL FALLS—The trial of a former Iron River massage therapist accused of criminal sexual conduct and practicing without a license has been moved back to December after a motions hearing on Sept. 28.
    The trial of Joseph E. Rankin, 26, was scheduled to start Monday, but the defense was granted a continuance after Judge C. Joseph Schwedler ruled in favor of the prosecution’s motion to reintroduce a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge (a two-year high court misdemeanor).    
    Rankin is also accused of practicing a health profession without a license (a four-year felony), criminal sexual conduct second degree during a felony (a 15-year felony) and assault and battery (a 93-day misdemeanor).    
    The trial is now scheduled for Dec 4-8. The charges stem from an incident in August 2016, in which a woman alleged that Rankin touched her inappropriately during what she testified was a massage at Rankin’s Full Circle Fitness & Massage in Iron River.
    In an earlier motion hearing, Schwedler had dismissed the CSC fourth degree charge because the force or coercion needed was not separate from the actions Rankin took while working on the woman.

