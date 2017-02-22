Soccer Registration is underway

IRON RIVER—The Iron River SAY Soccer registration has begun and parents are encouraged to register their children now.

The season kicks off early this year with games beginning the week of May 22 and ending the week of June 19 for children born in 1998 through 2014. Teams typically play one, sometimes two games per week night, Monday through Thursday, in Gaastra.

Cost is $37 for the first child, $30 for the second and $75 maximum per family

Registration and payment must be sent in no later than Friday, March 10. (There will be no refunds once draft is complete)

Register at Stambaugh Elementary on Tuesday, March 7, from 3-4:30 p.m. or at the Windsor Center on Feb. 10, 17, 24 and March 3 from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Registration may also be completed by visiting www.ironriversoccer.com and printing off the registration form. Forms will need to be mailed along with payment no later than March 10. Forms may also be found in all Iron County School offices.

This year Iron River SAY is once again teaming up with Challenger Sports and offering a British Soccer Camp, the number one soccer camp in the U.S.

The camp is scheduled for the week of Aug. 14-18 at the fields in Gaastra. Space is limited so sign up today at www.challengersports.com//800.878.2167. Look for more information during soccer registration and in the school offices.