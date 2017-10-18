Site of oil spill will get late highway repairs

IRON RIVER—The aftermath of a fuel oil spill that closed part of U.S. 2 west of Iron River was a major topic during the Iron County Road Commission’s Oct. 10 regular meeting.

The spill took place on Sept. 25, and U.S. 2 traffic in both directions was detoured between Gibbs City Road and Wild Rivers Road until Sept. 26.

Superintendent Doug Tomasoski said a valve somehow opened on a fuel delivery truck as it came off Gibbs City Road and turned onto U.S. 2 at Brandon Hill, spilling oil along the westbound outside lane. The truck eventually turned onto Mattson Road, when the spill was discovered.

In all, over 100 gallons spilled. “Our guys got out there as soon as we found out,” Tomasoski reported, about 90 minutes after the spill. “We got sand on there. Then, of course, the DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality] got involved because of the oil spill, and they called the HAZMAT from Ironwood.

“A vast majority [of the spill] was contained on the blacktop,” he continued. “Very little remediation outside of the blacktop area, so that was good.”

Bids on repairs to the highway were expedited, he said, and the repair work is sched-

uled to start Oct. 16. “They’re going to mill out an inch and a half on portions of all four lanes [of U.S. 2],” he continued, “and part of Mattson Road, where they had parked.”

Two inches of the Mattson Road, which had only been paved last year, will also be removed. The section of U.S. 2 was last paved in 2015.

