Sherby named CF mayor Falls mayor

CRYSTAL FALLS—A new mayor will represent the city of Crystal Falls after former Mayor Patrick Sommers resigned at the end of January.

Sommers recently moved out of the city so he had to resign, per city charter. He was present at the recent February regular meeting and said that the board had known his resignation was coming.

During the regular meeting, former Mayor Pro Tem David Sherby was sworn in as mayor for the remaining of Sommers’ unexpired term.

With Sommers’ resignation and Sherby taking over as mayor, an open seat is available and needs to be filled within 30 days, according to City Manager Patrick Reagan. If the vacancy is not filled within that time, a special election must be held as per the charter.

The board voted to schedule a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m. to view applications and possibly appoint someone to fill the seat.

According to Reagan’s report, a special election has not been budgeted; therefore he recommended that the board advertise immediately for a qualified voter who resides in the city.

“I believe that it would be in the best interest of the city to advertise for this appointment immediately,” he said, “and to review and discuss all received applications at this special meeting. This will help us to avoid a costly special election.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.