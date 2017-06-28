Saario trial taking shape

CRYSTAL FALLS—It’s been a year since the tragic and violent night that ended the life of 29-year old Jamie Lee James and left her stepfather critically wounded after what has been charged as a murder and suicide attempt in Alpha.

Ironically, a year to the day after the incident occurred, the case against Alfred Michael Saario, 66, and the theory of the defense began to be unveiled at a motions hearing June 22 in Iron County Trial Court.

The case has been delayed because of competency and criminal responsibility hearings and the ongoing medical leave of Iron County Judge C. Joseph Schwedler. The case will now be presided over by Dickinson County Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind, who heard oral motions arguments at the hearing.

Saario has been charged with homicide open murder and discharging a firearm in or at a building that caused death of James after a domestic dispute. Both charges are punishable by life in prison.

The trial is now set for Aug. 14-18. It was originally scheduled for late April.

At the motions hearing, defense attorney Henry McRoberts said his case is straightforward.

“It’s no secret that this case hinges on a self-defense argument with respect to Mr. Saario,” McRoberts said, arguing for the inclusion of prior acts evidence into the trial. “It’s clear that the type of evidence that we want to elicit with respect to the victim is regarding the victim’s reputation for violence or aggression. What we’re looking to get into are actual reported events of violence between Mr. Saario and the victim.”

