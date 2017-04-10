Saario to serve at least 25 years for murder

CRYSTAL FALLS—Pending an appeal, the saga of Alfred Saario’s murder trial is now over.

The 66-year-old Alpha man was sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison Sept. 28 for the June 2016 murder of his stepdaughter, 29-year-old Jamie James. Saario had been convicted of second-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a building causing death at his trial in late August. The sentence on the latter charge was 85 months to 40 years, to run concurrently. Saario was given credit for 443 days served.

Because of Saario’s age and his lingering health problems stemming from injuries he suffered when he shot himself in the face shortly after shooting James, the sentence handed down by Judge Mary Barglind all but amounted to a life sentence. Barglind minced no words when speaking to Saario before pronouncing her sentence.

“The jury got it right, Mr. Saario,” Barglind began. “I’ve known all along that the defense in this case was self-defense, and I was anxious to hear what you had to say in defense of yourself and in support of that theory. But there was no self-defense in this case, Mr. Saario.

“You took a human life - the ultimate act of evil, the ultimate criminal act, the ultimate act of destruction. And for that you must be punished.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.