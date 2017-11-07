Rolling Thunder at Angeli’s July 13

IRON RIVER—Angeli Foods in the Riverside Plaza will host a “meet ‘n greet” this Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. to welcome the Rolling Thunder Hitch Team to the 50th anniversary of the U.P. Championship Rodeo.

Local residents, visitors and Rodeo fans of all ages are invited to see these majestic animals up close and somewhat “personal” as the team gets ready for a wild Rodeo weekend in the Iron River area.

Events at the plaza also include the annual Rodeo breakfast on Friday, July 14, from 8-10 a.m. at Intermissions.

In addition, the U.P. Rodeo Queen and Princess contestants and Miss Rodeo America will also be on hand.