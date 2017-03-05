Policy urged for land dilemm

IRON RIVER—Because of a legal puzzle involving a garage and county-owned lane near Camp Lake, Iron County Road Commisioners considered a policy modification during their April 20 regular meeting.

Attorney Mark Tousignant, who proposed the policy in March, said it would deal with “small parcels of real estate that are owned by the Road Commission and were primarily created by either the moving or removal of right-of-way,” such as moving the center line.

Having a policy would give the commission legal protection, Tousignant said. “It has to be done because it’s going to come up again,” added Commissioner Dan Germic.

The Camp Lake situation originates with a 75-foot wide strip of land running along the back of properties on one side of the lake. That land was deeded to the county years ago, but the road was built later, partially outside that strip. Now a private garage sits on some of that land, outside of the road’s right of way.

Other parcels, Tousignant said, probably have the same problem. “So the question is, How do you deal with these in a fair way?”

He suggested using the same procedure (not completed) being used in the Camp Lake case. First, a survey is done. Next, a legal description of the land is drawn up. After that, the private party pays for the property. That way, said Tousignant, it puts the burden on the person who wants to acquire the land.

