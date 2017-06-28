Plea deal offered in Rankin case table in Rankin case

CRYSTAL FALLS—The criminal case against former massage therapist Joseph Rankin Jr. has entered into plea negotiations, Judge Thomas D. Slagle said at a supplemental pretrial conference and motions hearing on June 20 in Iron County Trial Court.

Slagle, who presided over the hearing in place of Iron County Judge C. Joseph Schwedler, said that the offer will expire on July 7, when the case is scheduled for another supplemental pretrial and motions hearing. Slagle said that if the plea offer is agreed upon, that hearing will become a plea hearing on that date.

Rankin, 26, has been charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony, one count of unauthorized practice of a health profession, a 4-year felony, and one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

