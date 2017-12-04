No violation or charges in FP bus incident

CRYSTAL FALLS—Last month, a complaint was filed with the Crystal Falls Police Department alleging that a bus driver for the Forest Park School District had assaulted a student.

After their investigations, the Forest Park School District decided there was no violation of board policy and Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell said she will not charge the bus driver involved.

Waters has released two statements, both in letters addressed to district parents, last week. In the letter sent to parents on April 7, Waters wrote, in part:

“Earlier this week, I informed you that in consultation with law enforcement, our district was conducting an investigation into recent reports of an alleged bus incident.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.