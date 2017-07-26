New firm takes over gravel work

IRON RIVER—Northstar Crushing and Screening is taking over the gravel crushing contract originally awarded to another firm.

The announcement was made by Superintendent Doug Tomasoski during the Iron County Road Commission’s July 13 regular meeting.

The commission approved a motion allowing Associated Constructors to assign its contract for gravel crushing to Northstar, which already works with the Road Commission on other projects. The crushing will be at the Gasperini and Six Mile pits.

The move was done with Associated’s approval. Northstar’s work will be done at the same price the commission originally approved.

“I think we want to get the gravel crushed,” Chairman Chris Sholander said. “That’s the priority.”

● More repair work is needed on a culvert just west of Alpha on County Road 424. When the Road Commission last replaced the culvert about five years ago, Tomasoski said, crews may have inadvertently raised its inlet height. As a result, water is backing up next to the road.

“It’s been relatively dry,” he noted, “until the last year and a half” when the problem was first noticed.

The new 424 road surface will not be torn up. Instead, firms will be asked to bore a relief pipe that will lower the inlet to the original elevation. Estimated cost: about $9,000. The work may be done late this summer or in fall.

