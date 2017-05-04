Missing CF man found in Brule River

FLORENCE, Wis.—The body of a missing 60-year-old Crystal Falls man was recovered from the Brule River in Florence Township by authorities on March 29, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jerry Hamilton had been reported missing since March 27 after his vehicle had been found near a boat landing in Florence County. A preliminary autopsy showed that Hamilton died of drowning. Nothing was discovered during the autopsy that would indicate foul play. The investigation is continuing pending the results of toxicology reports.

Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and wardens from the Wisconsin and Michigan Departments of Natural Resources recovered Hamilton’s body at 4:43 p.m. The body was located by a remotely operated vehicle that was deployed by wardens from the Wisconsin DNR. Hamilton’s body was located in 5 feet of water, approximately 10 feet from where his vehicle was found.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene by Florence County Coroner Mary Johnson.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen March 27 reporting a car on the ice on the Brule River, approximately 400 yards upstream from the

boat landing. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the front half of the vehicle was on the ice and the back half was in open water. Authorities said it appeared that Hamilton may have tried to turn his vehicle around when the back tires fell off the ice into open water.

Hamilton was last seen by a family member on March 26 at approximately 8 p.m., according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin DNR, Michigan DNR and Florence Fire Department.

The Michigan DNR also provided a fixed wing plane to fly the Brule River.