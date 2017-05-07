Man arrested after cemetery incident

CRYSTAL FALLS—A Minnesota man was arrested after an incident at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery on June 28.

James Neal Logan Jr., 53, of Blaine, Minn., was charged with one count of attempted dead bodies-disinterment and mutilation, a five-year felony, and one count of reckless use of a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor, at his arraignment in Iron County Trial Court June 29.

The felony offense is for attempting to “willfully dig

up, disinter, remove or carry away a human body or the remains thereof, from the place that it was deposited or interred.”

On June 28, the Crystal Falls Police Department was dispatched to the cemetery at approximately 5:10 p.m. in response to a suicidal male with a firearm, according to a press release from the department. As responding officers approached him, the man discharged a single gunshot. Neither the subject or responding officers were injured, and the subject was taken into custody.

The CFPD was assisted at the scene by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Aspirus Medivac. A probable cause hearing has been set for July 10 at 9 a.m. with a preliminary examination scheduled for July 17 at 3:30 p.m.

Bond was set at $7,500. Logan had not posted bail as of June 30 and was lodged at the Iron County Correctional Facility.