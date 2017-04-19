Luck opens Charlie’s Emporium

CRYSTAL FALLS—Last spring, a woman who spent her childhood summers in Crystal Falls with her grandfather, Charlie, moved to her summer cottage in Crystal Falls to open a store that offers a little of everything.

That store is called Charlie’s Emporium.

Owner Barbara Luck knew that Crystal Falls was a place she wanted to be, so she put her home in Marshall up for sale.

While she wasn’t sure what she wanted to put in the building she purchased on the hill, she knew she wanted to do something.

“Antiques sounded fun,” Luck said. “I didn’t know, I just wanted to be up here.”

The Emporium portion of the store is currently in the building that once held a furniture store and embalming studio.

“I love knowing the history of the building,” Luck said. “When people come in, they want to know what this place used to be.”

She said she’s excited for the community because several of the buildings on the hill have been purchased, which means new businesses in the town.

“I’m excited,” Luck said. “We all work together here and have a great network in the community. We try to bring people into the town and let them know what we have.”

Luck said she loves that people come into the store and tell her that they remember her grandfather.

“I wouldn’t know about Crystal Falls if it wasn’t for him,” she said.

In addition to the antiques, local crafted consignment items and salvaged material, Charlie’s Emporium offers the only indoor archery range in Crystal Falls.

“It gets kids and parents to come in, and it’s a nice place to practice,” she said. “Crystal Falls doesn’t have anything like it.”

