Logan sentenced; Donati accepts plea

CRYSTAL FALLS—The case of a Minnesota man who traveled to Crystal Falls and created a frightening disturbance at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery ended with his sentencing Sept. 25 in Iron County Trial Court.

Jack Neal Logan Jr. of Blaine, Minn. was sentenced by Iron County Judge C. Joseph Schwedler to 15 days in jail with a credit for three days served, six months of probation and surrender of the firearm used in the June 28 incident. Originally, Logan was charged with attempted dead bodies – disinterment and mutilation (a five-year felony) and reckless use of a firearm (a Ruger .380 pistol).

In August, Logan pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of malicious destruction of trees, shrubs, grass, plants or soil between $200 and $1,000 (a one-year misdemeanor) and the reckless use of a firearm charge (a 90-day misdemeanor).

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.