Judge rules CSC charge against Rankin stays

CRYSTAL FALLS—Iron County Judge C. Joseph Schwedler ruled that a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge against a former Iron River massage therapist will remain at a motions hearing in Iron County Trial Court Aug. 22.

Schwedler ruled against defense attorney Roy Polich’s motion to dismiss the charge against Joseph E. Rankin, 26, who also faces a charge of unauthorized practice of a health profession (four-year felony) and assault and battery (93-day misdemeanor).

The second-degree CSC charge, a 15-year felony, was added during a hearing in January when Schwedler dismissed a CSC fourth degree charge. IC Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Brule said that the elements for that charge emerged from the statements of the alleged victim during her testimony.

