Jubilee owners retire, sell IR store

IRON RIVER—About six and a half decades ago at the age of 14, Ross Tresedder began working in the meat department of a grocery store in Ishpeming area. That job began a long and distinguished career in the grocery business, a career that came to an end April 3 when he and his wife Carol sold the Iron River Jubilee Foods store.

Ross and Carol (who joined her husband in the grocery business as a bookkeeper) sold the store to Alex Atanasoff 2½ weeks ago after three decades as owners of the Iron River Jubilee store. The family will, however, continue to own the Crystal Falls store with their son Ross continuing to run that business.

“We’ve enjoyed the store,” said the elder Tressader, who was a meat cutter and managed meat departments during his career with both A&P and IGA stores. “We’ll miss the customers and we’ll miss the employees, too.”

“Well, sure there’s sadness,” Carol said. “We’ve met a lot of people and we’ve enjoyed being here.”

The Tresadders bought the Iron River store in 1985 from Dave Schneider when it was known as Dave’s IGA. Prior to that, and after the A&P stores closed in the Ishpeming-Marquette area, the couple moved to Shawano, Wis. but were ultimately looking to buy their own store.

That’s when they became aware through an IGA supplier that the Iron River store was for sale.

“It was the right-size store and the price was right,” Ross said. “I wanted (my own business).”

Carol said she and her husband had no connections to Iron County previously.

“No, it was all new to us, but it was no big adjustment. And our family was only like 60 miles away so ….”

At the time of the purchase, the store was 9,000 square feet. In the ensuing years, the Tresadders added 3,000 square feet in 1995 and then added another 6,800 feet to more than double the size of their original store.

But an 18,600-square foot store is still rather small in this age of the superstores.

