Jubilee Foods ready to start full makeover

CRYSTAL FALLS—There’s a brand new grocery store coming to Crystal Falls. It’s going to be located where Jubilee Foods is now.

In fact, it is Jubilee Foods. Over the next few months, the store is getting a total makeover, inside and out. The work will start on June 12 and should be over in October. By then, you won’t even know the place!

Between then and now, expect a lot of scrambling for both shoppers and the Jubilee staff. Departments will be moved and then moved again. Aisles will get crowded, as parts of the store are closed off so the builders can work on the transformation. While that goes on, products evicted from their normal homes get moved to unfamiliar places.

Yes, it could be hide and seek for shoppers, store manager Ross Tresedder concedes. But that’s just going to be for a little while. “When it’s done, we hope we’ll have a beautiful store here in Crystal Falls.”

A pair of energy grants are helping Jubilee Foods with the transformation. Recently, the store replaced its overhead lights with LED fixtures. LEDs are much more energy efficient than the old fluorescents, and Efficiency United has given Jubilee Foods a $5,000 grant towards the costs.

When the project is completed, Jubilee will get an $8,000 grant from WPPI Energy for new frozen food cases, which will have LED lighting and high efficiency fans.

“The whole idea with the remodel is to save energy,” Tresedder explained. “It will be a complete remodel of the interior of the store.”

The inside work includes a new entrance, updated bathrooms, new shelving, new décor on the walls and the new refrigerated cases. It’s a top-to-bottom overhaul—from the overhead LED lights to new flooring.

The store’s exterior signage will also get a new look, and the parking lot will be sealed and striped.

“We’re really excited about this,” Tresedder said,

