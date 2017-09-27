Iron River mayor urges elimination of precincts

RON RIVER—Back in 2000, when the city of Iron River consolidated with the city of Stambaugh and the village of Mineral Hills, four precincts were established for elections. The thinking was that each precinct needed representation on the city council. Now, that thinking is being challenged.

Mayor Terry Tarsi brought up the subject at the regular monthly meeting of the council on Sept. 20. Tarsi’s main argument is that the precinct system is unnecessarily costly.

“Back when the consolidation was made, the city, in their ultimate wisdom, went to precincts, which to me is so silly,” Tarsi began during council member comments near the close of the meeting. “But they went with precincts to get consolidation passed. But those precincts cost the city money every year. When we have an election, we have to have people out there working on five different tables. Our costs are ridiculous on having a simple election.”

City Clerk Rachel Andreski said that labor costs alone for the last election were $1,718. City Manager David Thayer said the city spent $4,100 in each of the two elections last year. He added that elimination of precincts into one at-large body would bring costs down 50 to 60 percent.

Commissioner Ed Marcell gave a short explanation of why precincts were established in the first place.

“In the beginning, people were afraid that they weren’t going to get anything done (in their section of the city). So that’s why they went with precincts. But I don’t think it’s necessary anymore.”

Neither does Tarsi.

“I mean, this philosophy that we’re not going to get nothing done in Mineral Hills and Stambaugh, this year we proved them wrong. We did work in Mineral Hills, we did work in Stambaugh, we did work in Iron River. We’re a city now, one city. We’re not separated, and I don’t think precincts should separate us.”

Tarsi added that the city is having difficulty finding people to run for office in some precincts.

Commissioner Jere Fritsche said he would like to see the numbers before deciding his position.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.