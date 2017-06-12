Iron County featured with U.P.’s ‘best destinations’

IRON RIVER—Delta Sky Magazine, an internationally distributed publication with more than 5.8 million monthly readers, has completed a 60-page feature on the Upper Peninsula that will run in its December issue. Among the highlighted destinations around the region is Iron County, according to a news release from the Iron County Chamber of Commerce.

The profile highlights the diverse opportunities the U.P. has to offer, including an increasingly friendly business climate, natural beauty and abundant recreational opportunities, rich cultural environment and reasonable cost of living.

The feature opens with the heading “Welcome to Paradise” that leads directly into a short story on Iron County’s Kay Anderson. Anderson has resided in many places around the U.S. and abroad, but there are none so dear to her heart as Iron County where she now lives while working remotely.

“It’s kind of an undiscovered paradise,” Anderson said in the article. “We’ve had people come visit us from all over the place, and they are always flabbergasted that it’s as wonderful as it is.”

Another Iron County resident referenced in the feature is Paul Schuytema, executive director of the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance, who spoke to Delta Sky about the accessibility of nature in the county.

“I can step out of my house and in 70 feet I’m on the Cooks Run River, one of the five blue-ribbon trout streams up here,” he said. “That’s where we live. It’s our backyard—and it’s affordable.”

The profile covers a variety of locations from across the region – from the Porcupine Mountains to Pictured Rocks to the Soo Locks. Interspersed with the editorial content are several eye-catching ads and photos, including a full-page spotlighting Iron County.

“This is literally a once-in-a-decade opportunity to tell folks all over the world about our amazing Iron County,” said Schuytema. “We were fortunate that local businesses

stepped up with us to craft a visually stunning page, and we’re so fortunate to have an incredibly easy-to-remember web address in iron.org.”

The alliance coordinated with Angeli Foods, George Young Recreational Complex, Iron County Lodging Association, and Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics to create the full-page Iron County presence in the issue. The magazine hit the pocket of every seat on every Delta flight worldwide on Friday, Dec. 1, just in time for the massive holiday travel rush.

“The Delta Sky feature is an exciting and encouraging example of a regional, U.P.-wide effort at economic, workforce, and tourism development,” continued Schuytema. “We are proud of Iron County and determined to make sure we stay at the regional table and contribute to this effort. By all of us working together on the levels of our individual communities, as a county and as a region, we’re confident that we can keep seeing these signs of progress and growth.”

Visit the alliance at www.iron.org.