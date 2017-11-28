IR votes to require county to remove blighted houses

IRON RIVER—Two of the most obvious signs of blight in a town or city are the conditions of its streets and the condition of its buildings and homes. Potholed and uneven roads that are nearly impassable and crumbling and rundown buildings are hard to miss.

The city of Iron River began to deal with its deteriorating roads late this summer and into fall and plans to continue that project into 2018 and beyond. And for the last several years, the city has tried to find ways to demolish neglected buildings that are a public nuisance and eyesore.

At its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 8, the Iron River City Council voted to take what for it is an unprecedented step to deal with some of the blighted buildings in the city limits. The council voted to “authorize the city attorney to file suit to require the county of Iron to demolish condemned buildings located within the city that are owned by the county of Iron.”

Specifically in this action, the buildings are houses located at 46 Seventh Ave. and 814 Grant St. Mayor Terry Tarsi and Councilpersons Jere Fritsche, Ed Marcell, and Tricia Mercier voted to support the motion made by Fritsche, while Councilman Daniel Baumgartner voted against.

“We’ve been fighting (against) blight in this city … and we need some cooperation from the county, we really do,” Tarsi said at the beginning of the discussion. “These houses are condemned … and we’ve got to do something. I mean, we want to get this thing done, and now’s the time to do it. We’ve been pussy-footin’ around this thing for too long now.

“And no disrespect to the county, we don’t want to have a fight with the county, we just want to get things done.”

City Attorney Mark Tousignant gave a brief explanation of the legalities involved and a strategy the city may take in court to require the county to demolish the condemned buildings it owns in the city. Tousignant began by explaining that cities and counties normally enjoy what is called “governmental immunity.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.