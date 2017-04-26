IR park areas to get facelift

IRON RIVER—The parks and areas near the Iron River will be getting a facelift this year, as the Iron River City Council recently voted to install new equipment to parks as well as to take part in a “show me the river” initiative.

During the council’s April 19 meeting, the board approved spending $4,525 for park items. These include six new grills, two tennis nets and four basketball nets. The cost also includes a garbage can rain bonnet and replacement legs for a bench on Genesee Street.

City Manager David Thayer also asked the board to approve the order of wood chips to be used at the swing sets in the parks, as required. The wood fibers are less expensive if ordered by truckload, so the order was for approximately 24 feet at a cost of $4,069.80.

Thayer explained that this is phase one of park equipment purchases and that the money is already in this year’s budget. The board voted unanimously in favor of the park equipment and the wood chips.

Thayer also explained during his manager’s report that the volunteer group that helps spruce up the main street area had asked what projects it could work on this summer. Thayer asked the group to work on cleaning up the Apple Blossom Trail as well as some other areas, but the volunteers were looking for more.

He said that “show me the river” was an idea that came up. Brush blocking the view of the Iron River will be cleared, and then the debris under the brush will be addressed, he said.

In addition to updating the city parks and cleaning trash and brush from the river, the board also discussed the noxious weed issues, as the city ordinance requires the city to publish noxious weed public notices in the newspaper for the last two weeks in April.

Thayer said

