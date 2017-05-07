IR man will face four charges

CRYSTAL FALLS—An Iron River man accused of four felonies, including unlawful imprisonment stemming from an incident in March, has been found competent to stand trial.

Nickolas Anthony Jonathan Goebel, 30, is accused of forcing a female into a vehicle and sexually assaulting her in the March 17 incident. Goebel is facing the unlawful imprisonment charge and a criminal sexual conduct-second degree charge, both 15-year felonies, along with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and interfering with electronic communications, both two-year felonies.

The case has been on hold since April when a competency evaluation was ordered.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 10 and a preliminary examination in the matter is set for July 17 at 2 p.m. Goebel remains lodged in the Iron County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash bond.

In Iron County Trial Court on June 26, John Leroy Walker, 53, was sentenced to 10 months in jail and 1½ years of probation for delivery or manufacture of marijuana--habitual offender second. Other charges against Walker involving possession of marijuana and absconding or forfeiting bond were dismissed in the plea deal.

Walker was given credit for 145 days served.