IR man charged in fatal shooting

CRYSTAL FALLS—An Iron River man has been charged with a felony, a high court misdemeanor and a misdemeanor in the March 23 shooting and death of a woman in Bates Township.

According to the criminal complaint, Ronald Austin Egeler, 22, was charged with use/discharge of a firearm (a .380 pistol) while under the influence of a controlled substance causing the death of Savannah Marcell, a 15-year felony. Egeler was also charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death (two-year high-court misdemeanor) and possessing and failing to register a pistol (a 90-day misdemeanor).

