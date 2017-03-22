IR man arrested on three charges

IRON RIVER—A 35-year-old Iron River man was arrested March 18 on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of malicious destruction of property.

Johan Dylan Harju was arrested by the Iron River Police Department after he allegedly attempted to assault two people with a 2005 Ford Pickup and damage a vehicle belonging to another victim before leaving the scene. The IRPD reported that Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Police located the suspect traveling west on U.S. 2 near Watersmeet, and his vehicle was stopped and the suspect detained. He was then brought back to the IRPD and later arrested.

Michigan DNR officers also assisted in the incident.

Harju posted a $1,000 cash bond and was released. He was arraigned on Monday and will have a probable cause hearing on April 3 at 1 p.m. and a pretrial examination on April 10 at 2:30 p.m.