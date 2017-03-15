IR man arrested on assault charges

IRON RIVER—A Iron River man was arrested on assault and weapons charges after an incident at Bigari Ace Hardware Store on March 9.

Gregory Allen Maltry, 45, was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

The charges, all felonies, carry a combined maximum sentence of 23 years in prison and/or a $11,500 fine.

The Iron River Police Department stated in a press release that it was dispatched to the scene at 2:07 p.m. Officers responded, and the suspect was located leaving the scene. A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle, and at that time, the suspect threw a knife from the vehicle, the IRPD said.

The IRPD also said several guns were seized from the vehicle along with approximately 4,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Caspian Police Department assisted the IRPD in the incident.

A probable cause hearing has been set for March 20 at 3 p.m. A preliminary examination has been scheduled for March 23 at 11:15 a.m.