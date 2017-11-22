IR man arrested after crash

CRYSTAL FALLS—A Watersmeet woman was seriously injured and an Iron River man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 2 near the intersection of Gibbs City Road in Iron River Township on Nov. 13.

Theodore Walter Tschannen Jr., 63, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, operating with a high blood-alcohol content of 0.17 more--a third offense notice, both five-year felonies, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle (a 90-day misdemeanor) following the crash, which occurred just before 1 p.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, Connie Vanzile, was driving westbound on U.S. 2 when her Ford Fusion was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup driven Tschannen, who was exiting his driveway.

According to the press release, the jaws of life were needed to extract Vanzile from her vehicle. She was transported by Aspirus EMS to Aspirus Iron River Hospital and airlifted to Wausau Aspirus for treatment of her injuries.

Iron County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, the Iron River Police Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, West Iron Fire Department and Aspirus EMS.

Court officials later reported that Tschannen had a BAC of about 0.3, four times the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

Tschannen was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in Oneida County (Wis.) in 2001 and of operating while impaired in Missouri in 2002. He remains lodged in

the Iron County Correctional Facility.

A probable cause conference is set for Nov. 27 with a preliminary exam slated for Dec. 4.

No further information on Vanzile’s condition has been released.