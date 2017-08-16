IR child care facility gets zoning variances

IRON RIVER—Nearly two years ago, Melissa Passamani closed on a property she purchased at 611 Washington St. in Iron River. Her intention with the purchase was to renovate the house and relocate her child care facility from its current location on Javoroski Road to across the street from the West Iron County school campus.

She spent more than $12,000 as she proceeded with the project with the understanding, as she believed, that the city of Iron River would grant zoning variances to accommodate an increased number of children under care allowed and for a change in the amount of parking that is normally required, both by city ordinance.

Things were not that simple, as it turns out. The complications that arose were debated and ultimately ruled upon in a Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing on Aug. 9.

In the end, Passmani and her business, Lissa’s Little Hilltoppers, were granted both variances by the three-person zoning board during an often-emotional discussion before an overflow audience in the Iron River City Council chambers.

The three-person board, comprised of Rich Bekkala, Robert Byczek and Larry Melstrom, voted unanimously (as required) to approve two motions. One grants a variance that would allow up to 15 children (actual number will be determined by state licensor). The second motion allows five parking spaces at the business instead of the seven needed by ordinance (based on the size of the property) and also provides that the parking spaces

be made of a hard, durable, dustless surface.

